Montembeault is slated to guard the home net against Vancouver on Wednesday.

Montembeault faced a staggering 81 shots over his last two starts and saved 76 of them. He's up against a Canucks' team that started the season with a 0-5-2 slump, but has bounced back recently with their 4-1-1 run. The Canucks have scored 17 goals in their last three games alone, so Montembeault has his work cut out for him.