Montembeault is slated to guard the home goal against Nashville on Thursday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Montembeault stopped 30 of 31 shots en route to a 2-1 overtime victory against the Islanders on Tuesday. He's 7-10-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 19 outings in 2024-25. Nashville has struggled this year, posting a 7-13-6 record and ranking last in goals per game with just 2.31.