Montembeault will get the home start versus Columbus on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault picked up the win over Tampa Bay in his last start, making 31 saves in a 3-2 victory Tuesday. Montembeault is 14-14-3 with a 3.32 GAA and .905 save percentage. He faces the lowly Blue Jackets, who are tied for last in the NHL standings with 53 points.