Montembeault will defend the visiting crease in Boston on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault has been outstanding in his last two starts, going 1-0-1 while giving up only four goals on 71 shots in a win over New Jersey and an overtime loss versus the red-hot Oilers. Montembeault is 10-6-4 with a 2.85 GAA and a .910 save percentage as he has established himself as the Canadiens' No. 1 netminder. He has a tough matchup versus Boston, who are atop the Eastern Conference standings with 63 points.