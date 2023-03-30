Montembeault will guard the home goal versus the Panthers on Thursday, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Montembeault was pretty solid in his last start Saturday against Columbus, stopping 21 of 23 shots en route to a convincing 8-2 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a home matchup with a Florida team that's 16-19-3 on the road this year.