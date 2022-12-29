Montembeault will be in the visiting crease against Florida on Thursday, Marc Denis of RDS reports.

Montembeault has not played since Dec. 19, when he stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 win over Arizona. Overall, he is 6-3-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He faces the disappointing Panthers, who are just a point ahead of the last-place Canadiens in the Atlantic Division after winning the division last season.