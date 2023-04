Montembeault will be between the home pipes versus Carolina on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault gave up four goals in a 5-2 loss versus Florida on Thursday. He is 15-15-3 with a 3.30 GAA and .904 save percentage this season. Montembeault will face the Hurricanes, who are first in the Metropolitan Division with 103 points.