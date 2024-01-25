Montembeault is expected to patrol the home crease versus the Islanders on Thursday, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Montembeault will try and make amends for Saturday's poor performance, as he gave up eight goals on 30 shots before he was pulled just before the halfway mark of the third period. Montembeault is 10-7-4 with a 3.11 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Montembeault defeated the Islanders on Dec. 16, turning aside 30 shots in a 5-3 victory.