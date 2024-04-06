Montembeault will defend the home crease versus Toronto on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault was stellar Tuesday as he turned aside 37 shots in a 5-3 win over Florida. He could have some trouble Saturday as the Canadiens will be without the services of blueliners Kaiden Guhle (upper body) and Arber Xhekaj (upper body). Montembeault is 15-14-7 with a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage. The Maple Leafs rank third in the NHL with 271 goals this campaign.