Montembeault will be between the visiting pipes in Edmonton on Thursday.

Montembeault has won four straight games, giving up eight goals on 109 shots (.927 save percentage). The 28-year-old is 22-21-3 with a 2.90 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 46 appearances this season. The Oilers are generating 3.2 goals per game in 2024-25, 11th in the NHL.

