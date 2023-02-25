Montembeault will patrol the home crease Saturday against Ottawa, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault is coming off a 38-save performance in Tuesday's 5-2 win over New Jersey. He has a 12-11-2 record this season with a 3.24 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Montembeault will get the second half of Montreal's back-to-back after Jake Allen played in Friday's 5-2 victory over Philadelphia. The Senators sit 21st in the league this year with 2.98 goals per game.