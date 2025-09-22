Montembeault will be between the pipes at home versus the Penguins in Monday's preseason tilt, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Montembeault heads into the 2025-26 campaign once again as the clear No. 1 for the Habs, even as the backup situation remains a little murky. In his 62 regular-season tilts last year, the 28-year-old backstop set new personal bests in wins (31), shutouts (four) and GAA (2.82). Looking ahead, Montembeault should once again feature in 60-plus contests, which will give him strong fantasy upside.