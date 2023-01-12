Montembeault will defend the home crease against Nashville on Thursday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Montembeault is the No. 1 starter as Jake Allen is out of action with an upper-body injury. He is 6-6-2 with a 3.42 GAA and a .900 save percentage this season. Montembeault will face the Predators, who dropped a 2-1 decision to Toronto on Wednesday and are averaging only 2.80 goals per game this season.