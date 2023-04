Montembeault will patrol the home crease during Thursday's matchup with the Capitals.

Montembeault was excellent in his last start Saturday versus the Hurricanes, stopping a whopping 47 of 50 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a struggling Washington team that's gone 2-6-2 over its last 10 games.