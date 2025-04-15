Montembeault turned aside 22 shots in regulation and overtime and one of two shootout attempts in Monday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.

The Habs grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period and seemed well on their way to clinching the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but the game slipped away from Montreal from there. Montembeault has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 5-1-1 with a 2.12 GAA and .921 save percentage, and one more point in the standings in their regular-season finale Wednesday against the Hurricanes -- or a loss by the Blue Jackets in either of their final two games -- is all the Canadiens need to secure a playoff berth.