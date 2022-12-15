Montembeault made 28 saves on 31 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

The second period was Montembeault's undoing, as he gave up three goals in a 6:34 span, with the last two coming on Ottawa power plays. Montreal clawed back a pair in the third, but it was too little too late. Montembeault's record fell to a surprisingly solid 5-3-2 with this defeat. He remains three wins shy of his career-high eight, which came in 38 appearances for the Canadiens last season.