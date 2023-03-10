Montembeault turned aside 30 shots in regulation and overtime and one of two shootout attempts in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Montreal had three different one-goal leads through the first two periods, but Montembeault couldn't do much about New York's three tying tallies, two of which came on power plays. The 26-year-old netminder is 1-3-1 over his last five starts with a 3.77 GAA and .888 save percentage, and he's fallen firmly behind Jake Allen on the depth chart.