Montembeault allowed two goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Carolina. The third tally was an empty-netter.

Montembeault played well Saturday, holding the Hurricanes to a shorthanded goal in the second period and a power-play marker in the third. However, the Habs couldn't solve Pyotr Kochetkov at the other end in an eventual 3-0 defeat. The 27-year-old Montembeault has gone 1-4-3 over his last eight outings despite posting a respectable .912 save percentage in that span. Overall, Montembeault is 14-14-7 this season with a .905 save percentage and a 3.03 GAA.