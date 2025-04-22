Montembeault made 29 saves in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Washington took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, but Montembeault stood tall in the third as Montreal rallied to tie it up -- only for Alex Ovechkin to tap home the winner in OT. After a regular season in which Montembeault nearly doubled his career-best win total to 31 and recorded four of his five career shutouts, the 28-year-old netminder will need to come up big if the Habs are going to even the series Wednesday.