Montembeault turned aside 32 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

The team traded goals through the first three periods, but Montembeault couldn't stop Aleksander Barkov or Anton Lundell in the shootout. The netminder allowed three goals or less in five of his six starts in February, but on the month he managed just a 2-3-1 record with a 3.32 GAA and .902 save percentage.