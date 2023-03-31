Montembeault allowed four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Montembeault stopped 25 of 29 shots, allowing two goals apiece to Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell in the 5-2 defeat. The 26-year-old Montembeault had been playing well coming into Thursday's start, winning his last two games while allowing four goals on 56 shots in that span. The Quebec native falls to 15-15-3 with a .904 save percentage this season.