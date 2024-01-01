Montembault allowed four goals on 20 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Montembeault kept Tampa off the board in the opening period, but he'd allow two goals apiece in the second and third frames in a one-goal defeat. The 27-year-old netminder has now dropped four of his last five starts, falling to 7-5-3 with a .903 save percentage and 2.94 GAA this year. Montembeault should continue rotating starts with Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau in Montreal.