Montembeault allowed two goals on 39 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Montembeault put in an excellent start, earning his first win since Nov. 25. The Coyotes' pair of goals came six minutes apart in the second period. Montembeault improved to 6-3-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. He hasn't had to wait more than three games between any of his appearances this season, so it looks like he'll continue to play semi-regularly as the backup to Jake Allen.