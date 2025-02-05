Montembeault stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Montembeault let a couple of one-goal leads slip away, but the third time was the charm, as he made Joel Armia's shorthanded tally late in the third period stand as the game-winner. This victory ended a three-game slide for Montembeault, who allowed 10 goals in that span. The 28-year-old netminder is now 18-19-3 with a 2.99 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 40 appearances this season. The Canadiens will likely roll with Jakub Dobes for Wednesday's game in Los Angeles, while Montembeault's next start could be Saturday versus the Devils or Sunday against the Lightning.