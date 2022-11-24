Montembeault made 29 saves in a 3-1 win over Columbus on Wednesday.

It was a scoreless goaltending duel until the third period. Mathieu Olivier intercepted a exit pass inside the Habs' blue line, took a few strides and ripped a quick wrist shot off the wrong foot that found twine above Montembeault's glove. That opened the scoring and then his teammates immediately turned up the heat with two goals in under a minute to move ahead for good. It was netminder's first career win over the Blue Jackets.