Montembeault made 28 saves in a 3-2 win over Chicago on Saturday.
Tyler Johnson beat him twice in the third period. He wired it stick side on Montembeault from the slot just 35 seconds into the game. And then beat him again with the extra attacker with 1:21 remaining. This was Montembeault's first start of the season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Plays full game Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Solid season earns Team Canada call•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Little chance on Long Island•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Taking both ends of back-to-back•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting Wednesday•