Montembeault stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over Utah.

Montembeault was coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins in which he stopped 38 of 42 shots, but he got back to winning ways with a solid outing against Utah while posting a .926 save percentage -- his highest mark of the season in a single game. This was a step in the right direction, but Montembeault's overall numbers remain subpar. Through eight appearances, the 29-year-old has gone 4-3-1 with a 3.46 GAA and an .864 save percentage in 2025-26.