Montembeault made 38 saves in a 4-0 los to Los Angeles on Thursday.

The score probably would have been higher had it not been for some of Montembeault's acrobatics against a thoroughly dominating Kings lineup, which shut out the Habs twice in the last 12 days. The loss snapped Montembeault's personal three-game winning streak. Still, this is the netminder's best NHL season, with a 2.78 GAA and .912 save percentage. In the right matchup, Montembeault may be worthy of your blue paint.