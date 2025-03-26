Montembault stopped 27 of 32 shots before being replaced in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Blues.

Montembeault allowed five goals on 32 shots before being replaced by Jakub Dobes at 10:12 of the third period. This was the third straight loss for the 28-year-old netminder, who has gone 0-1-2 with a 4.36 GAA and an .862 save percentage over that span. His starting role for the final weeks of the regular season isn't in jeopardy, though, and he could remain in the Canadiens' crease for the matchup against the Flyers on Thursday.