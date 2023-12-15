Montembeault will be between the pipes at home against the Islanders on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Montembeault has seen the most starts (12) of the Habs' three netminders and is sporting the best save percentage (.911). As such, he should continue to serve as the first-choice option in the crease. Still, from a fantasy perspective, Montembeault's value is limited as long as the team continues to rotate through three netminders.