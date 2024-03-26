Montembeault will be in goal on the road against Colorado on Tuesday, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.

Montembeault is mired in a six-game losing streak during which he posted a 0-3-3 record, 2.95 GAA and .901 save percentage. Given the Habs' recent goalie rotation, it is likely that Montembeault will also be in the crease versus the Flyers on Thursday before Cayden Primeau faces Carolina on Saturday, though that's certainly not set in stone. For his part, Montembeault needs three more victories to match the 16 wins he put together last season.