Montembeault will patrol the home crease during Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault was rock solid in his season debut Saturday versus Chicago, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a 3-2 win. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Wild team that will be forced to play a man short (11 forwards, six defensemen) due to injuries to Matthew Boldy (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (upper body) and Alex Goligoski (lower body).