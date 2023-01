Montembeault stopped 28 of 34 shots Tuesday, suffering a 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Montembeault struggled on Tuesday, posting just a .824 save percentage in the loss. He has struggled as of late, allowing at least six goals in three of his past five starts. On the season, Montembeault has a 6-5-2 record with a 3.44 GAA and a .897 save percentage.