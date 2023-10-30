Montembeault will patrol the blue paint in Monday's road clash with Vegas, RDS.ca reports.

Montembeault will make his fourth appearance in goal this season after registering a 2-1-0 record and .901 save percentage in his prior three outings. Despite Jake Allen being undefeated in regulation through four games, Montembeault has gotten his share of playing time, while Cayden Primeau has also made one start.