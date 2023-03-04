Montembeault will get the starting nod Friday in Anaheim, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Montembeault coughed up five goals against Ottawa in his last outing. He fell to 12-12-2 with a 3.31 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 26 appearances this season. The 26-year-old has been tagged with 13 goals on 103 shots over his last three starts.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Can't stop third-period goal wave•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Facing Ottawa•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Steals win in Jersey•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Between pipes against Devils•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Stormed by Hurricanes•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: In goal Thursday•