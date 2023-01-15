Montembeault will start against the Rangers on the road Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

After coughing up 13 goals in a two-game span, Montembeault has stopped 112 of 120 shots over his last three outings. The 26-year-old is now 7-7-2 with a 3.31 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 16 games this season. His last road win was Dec. 19 when he stopped 37 shots against Arizona.