Montembeault will tend the twine on the road against San Jose on Tuesday.

Montembeault is currently mired in a three-game losing streak, during which he has posted a 3.42 GAA and .889 save percentage. With the Canadiens heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off with a pair of back-to-backs, Montembeault figures to split the games with Jakub Dobes.