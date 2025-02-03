Montembeault will tend the twine on the road against San Jose on Tuesday.
Montembeault is currently mired in a three-game losing streak, during which he has posted a 3.42 GAA and .889 save percentage. With the Canadiens heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off with a pair of back-to-backs, Montembeault figures to split the games with Jakub Dobes.
