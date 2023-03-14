Montembeault will get the starting nod in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old stopped 16 of 18 shots in relief of Jake Allen during Monday's blowout loss to Colorado. Montembeault is 12-13-3 and hasn't earned a win since Feb. 21. He allowed two goals on 28 shots in a win over the Penguins on Oct. 17.
