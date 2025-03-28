Montembeault will defend the road net in Carolina on Friday, per Patrick Friolet of RDS.ca.

Montembeault was pulled in his last start after allowing five goals on 32 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Blues on Tuesday. Montembeault is 25-22-6 with four shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 53 outings in 2024-25. The Hurricanes are generating 3.21 goals per game this season, ninth in the NHL.