Montembeault will guard the road goal Sunday against Tampa Bay, according to Patrick Friolet of RDS.

Montembeault made 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota on Dec. 21 during his last outing. He has 7-4-3 record this season with a 2.86 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 15 games played. The Lightning rank 14th in the league this campaign with 3.24 goals per contest.