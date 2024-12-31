Montembeault will defend the road net against Vegas on Tuesday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Montembeault is coming off a 21-save performance in Sunday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay. He has a 13-14-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.90 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 29 appearances this season. Vegas ranks fourth in the league with 3.56 goals per game in 2024-25.