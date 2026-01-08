Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Guarding home goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault will start at home against Floirda on Thursday.
Montembeault has a 7-6-1 record, 3.48 GAA and .865 save percentage in 17 appearances in 2025-26. He's won his past two starts while stopping 52 of 57 shots (.912 save percentage). Florida is tied for 17th in goals per game with 3.05.
