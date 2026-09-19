Montembeault is set to start on the road against Toronto for Saturday's preseason game.

Montembeault had a 10-8-4 record, 3.43 GAA and .872 save percentage in 25 regular-season appearances with the Canadiens in 2025-26. While he's playing in Toronto, Jakub Dobes will man the home net against the Maple Leafs in Montreal. Once the campaign starts, Dobes is set to serve as the No. 1 netminder. There's a strong chance Montembeault will open the season as Montreal's backup, but Jacob Fowler also has a reasonable shot at getting that job.