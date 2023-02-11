Montembeault made 27 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

The 26-year-old netminder seemed headed for his third straight loss late in the third period, but Montreal tied it up inside the final four minutes before Mike Matheson potted the OT winner. It wasn't the sharpest outing from Montembeault though, as he gave up a goal to Bo Horvat on a shot from below the red line in the corner that somehow snuck through traffic and deflected in off the goalie's skate. Montembeault has allowed at least three goals in four of his last five starts, posting an .896 save percentage over that stretch, but with Jake Allen still looking rusty since his return from an upper-body injury, the duo will likely remain in a timeshare until one of them heats up.