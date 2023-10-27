Montembeault stopped 33 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus jumped out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads, but Montembeault shut the door down the stretch and gave his teammates a chance to mount a comeback. The netminder has two wins in his first three starts of 2023-24, but his .901 save percentage is right in line with last season's performance. Montreal has been rolling with a rough timeshare in net so far, but Jake Allen's superior play (.929 save percentage in his three outings) could begin to tip the balance in his favor if he can keep it up.