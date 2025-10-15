Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Hangs on for OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault stopped 18 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.
Neither goalie was particularly busy -- even with an extra period, the final shot tally was 22-22 -- but Montembeault did just enough to earn his second win in three starts. The Habs' defense has done a good job so far of keeping the 28-year-old netminder from being too busy, blocking 23 shots Tuesday, and while Montembeault's .870 save percentage to begin the campaign is shaky, it's a trend that bodes well for the future.
