Montembeault stopped 18 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Neither goalie was particularly busy -- even with an extra period, the final shot tally was 22-22 -- but Montembeault did just enough to earn his second win in three starts. The Habs' defense has done a good job so far of keeping the 28-year-old netminder from being too busy, blocking 23 shots Tuesday, and while Montembeault's .870 save percentage to begin the campaign is shaky, it's a trend that bodes well for the future.