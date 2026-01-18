Montembeault stopped 29 of 34 shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Senators.

Despite allowing four goals in the second period, Montembeault was able to play well enough in the back half of the third to keep the Canadiens in contention before ultimately taking the OT win. Following Saturday's victory, he now holds a 9-6-2 record with a 3.44 GAA and an .873 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. While his numbers are inflated by inconsistent play in the early stages of the season, the 29-year-old goalie has a 4-0-1 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .906 save percentage in that span. His overall quality of play is trending back towards the 31-win-quality he had across 62 appearances a year ago, giving him decent streaming value across most fantasy formats for the time being. His next chance to take the ice is Tuesday against the Wild.