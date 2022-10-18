Montembeault made 26 saves in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

After a scoreless first period, it looked like the game was about to get out of hand for the Habs when Evgeni Malkin beat Montembeault twice in a little over four minutes in the second frame. The 25-year-old netminder kept his focus though and shut down the Pens the rest of the way, eventually getting rewarded with his first win of the season when Kirby Dach tapped home the game-winner on the power play in OT. Montembeault will likely continue starting for Montreal until Jake Allen (parental leave) is ready to rejoin the club.