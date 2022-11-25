Montembeault stopped 30 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Friday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

It was a tough afternoon for the goalies once the horn blew to end OT, as Montembeault's denial of a Patrick Kane rush was the only save either netminder made in the shootout. It was a bit of redemption for the 26-year-old, who had let 1-0 and 2-1 leads slip through his fingers in regulation. Montembeault is 3-1-1 in November, and his 2.48 GAA and .924 save percentage on the season are making a strong case for more playing time.