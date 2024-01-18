Montembeault turned aside 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

The 27-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but two quick power-play goals by New Jersey to begin the frame made for a very nervous finish. Cole Caufield was able to find a winner with less than five minutes left to preserve Montembeault's win, however. He's allowed three goals or less in five straight starts to begin January as Montreal's clear No. 1 in the crease, going 3-1-1 with a 2.58 GAA and .930 save percentage, while Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau have combined for only three appearances so far this month.